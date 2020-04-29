Why We Need to Politicise Coronavirus

However, on fronts other than messaging and job retention, the government has failed, and it is imperative that when we find fault with the government during a crisis, it is highlighted. For example, there are approximately 416,000 older and vulnerable people living in care homes across the UK, with nearly one-fifth of over-85s living in assisted residences. At present, the government has no statistics for coronavirus-related deaths outside of hospitals, but Care England has estimated that over 7,500 care home residents are feared dead due to the virus. This is nearly one-third of all coronavirus fatalities in the UK. The government has been far from tough with The Care Quality Commission (CQC), leading to accusations that the industry regulator is ‘dragging their heels’.

Levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) for care home staff are running dangerously low, with grave fears that the hands-on job could leave thousands of dedicated workers infected. This week, the arrival of 400,000 life-saving surgical gowns due to be imported from Turkey for use in hospitals and care homes was delayed without any explanation from the government. This added to the shambolic series of events related to crucial resources that began with a ‘communications mix-up’ which saw the UK missing out on a European Union ventilator scheme.

In addition, the UK government’s risk assessment of the coronavirus at the beginning of the year was wildly miscalculated. In Germany, people were asked very early a month ago to remain isolated and health spending was increased to a record 11.1% of GDP in order to facilitate the highest swab-testing levels in Europe. Meanwhile, our Prime Minister was laughing and joking about shaking hands with those suffering from coronavirus in hospital.

Lastly, the government has been suspiciously quiet on its decision to allow Huawei to build parts of the UK’s 5G network, the highly contentious issue that saw the first, albeit mild, Tory rebellion of this parliament. Despite passing through a watershed moment in our relation to China as we learn of institutional dishonesty and cover-ups at the heart of the Chinese government. The UK cabinet continues to deem it fit that our security systems are put at risk by a firm that is known to act as a mouthpiece for the Communist Party of China.