Trump defends Putin, Again

In the wake of the suspected poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by the Russian government, Trump has defended the Putin regime. This is against the rest of the US’ allies who have condemned the attack, and its not the first time that this has occurred.

Mr Navalny fell ill during an internal flight in Russia, with it being believed that his tea was poisoned. He was first treated by Russian doctors who, according to the Kremlin, administered atropine which is used to treat the effects of nerve agents. They failed to find any evidence of poisoning, but when transferred to a Berlin hospital it was confirmed he had been poisoned with Novichok.

Novichok is a group of Soviet developed nerve agents, and in 2018 were used against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury. Two other people were later exposed to the poison, of whom one died. In the aftermath of this attack the UK expelled 23 Russian intelligence officers, and the US another 60 in solidarity with the UK, amongst 25 other countries. The response this time has not been as strong.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed what they called an assassination attempt, saying that there was ‘proof beyond doubt that Mr. Navalny was poisoned… using Novichok‘. NATO condemned the attack and called for Russian cooperation with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The European Union made a similar condemnation of the attack, and Boris Johnson called for Russia to be held accountable to the international community.

However, the American response was complicated by President Trump. While the US National Security Council (NSC) called for an international response to the attack, President Trump claimed to have seen no proof, and then attempted to divert attention by questioning why people were talking about Russia instead of China.

Such a move is not untypical of the Trump administration.

However, Trump’s response to the poisoning of Mr. Navalny may have been influenced by his views of the NATO alliance, and Germany’s role within it. Evidence of Novichok was found and submitted by Germany. Germany has long faced criticism from Trump over their failure to meet NATO’s defence spending requirements. According to meeting notes leaked to The Telegraph, in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning, Trump refused to take a leading role during a phone call with then PM Theresa May. President Trump was then quoted as having said ‘Angela [Merkel] is doing nothing. She is feeding the beast. I have done stuff and the EU has to do something. We are paying for their defence.‘ He continued, saying that the US would only do something if Germany did something as well. At the 2014 NATO summit it was agreed that all members would pay 2% of their GDP on defence. In 2019, Germany was only spending 1.36%. In early June of this year, Trump made the decision to remove 9500 troops from Germany, reducing the total to 25,000. Presently, only seven out of NATO’s thirty members meet or exceed the spending requirement.

The United States, and its position within NATO, make it crucial for European defence. Trump’s questionable relationship with both Vladimir Putin and NATO thus put not only the alliance at risk, but Europe as a whole. Even Trump’s loyalty to his own is under question recently, with him reportedly having called America’s war dead ‘losers‘ and ‘suckers‘, on top of the previous mentioned issue of bounties being paid for the killing of American troops.

President Trump’s claim that his administration has been the toughest on Russia is undoubtedly false. His undermining of his own intelligence community, and of his most important international allies, only strengthens Russia. Feeding a divide and conquer mentality that has long been waged by Russia within western politics, this is a war that we are losing. Eastern Europe especially needs the unity of the west and the NATO alliance. The annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbass is the perfect of example of what may happen, and many fear that this may only repeat itself within Belarus.