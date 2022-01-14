How to Tell if You’re at a Party

Have you ever found yourself at a social gathering and wondered how you got there? Have you ever looked around the room in confusion and wondered what on earth is going on?



Boris Johnson’s recent escapades have illustrated a scarily universal truth: it can be difficult to tell if you’re at a party. So, because this is a common mistake that apparently anyone can make, Wessex Scene is here to help with a few handy tips that can help you figure out whether you’re at a party or not.

Step One: Are people gathered together?

If you’re at home having Netflix and pizza on your own, it’s probably not a party. But if you’ve found yourself in a pub, at a friend’s house, or in the garden with a bunch of people who appear to have congregated for a common purpose, it’s possible that you might be at a party. If those people are laughing and talking to one another, there’s an even greater chance that this just escalated from “a gathering” to a “party.” Bonus points if the people in attendance all seem to know each other as well.

Step Two: Are drinks being served?

If you’re at a gathering with other people and there are no drinks being served, you might be at a church service rather than a party. But if someone is offering you a glass of Prosecco, there’s a pretty good chance that this is, in fact, a party. Shockingly, this is true even if you’re surrounded by your co-workers and even if you’re in a garden rather than a bar! Although it might seem like you’re only having a quick work drink, once the laughter and Prosecco start to flow, you are most definitely at a party.

Step Three: Were you asked to bring your own booze?

If you’re going to work, visiting your Nan in hospital, or attending a church service, there’s a pretty good chance that you WON’T be asked to BYOB. Why? Because everyone automatically understands that you don’t bring your own booze— or partake of anybody else’s booze— in the context of these events. That’s because— just to be clear— none of these occasions are parties. But if you’re heading over to a friend’s garden and you’re asked to BYOB, your party detector should start going off, because you are definitely being invited to a party.

Step Four: Is the event at your house?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that if an event is being held at your very own house, the person who issues the invitations sets the tone for the event. For example, there is a great deal of difference between inviting friends over for drinks, games, and gift exchanges and inviting your siblings over to discuss the specifics of your late parents’ will.

So, if you’ve invited other people over to yours, asked them to bring their own booze, and provided some form of snacks and entertainment, there’s a very good chance that there’s a party at your house and you’re the one who’s hosting.

In this day and age, it can be very difficult to tell what does and does not constitute a party. If we can learn anything from Boris’ example, it’s that social gatherings can be incredibly confusing— especially if you’re the one organising them! However, we hope that these four steps can alleviate this common form of confusion and help you identify parties with ease.