Forget 7 Meals: Tyson Fury Shuffles 7 Times a Day

DISCLAIMER: Article contains mature content. Reader discretion is advised

Seven meals, more like seven masturbations a day? That is precisely what Tyson Fury has astonishingly claimed that he is doing to keep the ‘testosterone pumping’ in preparation for his mouth watering rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Wilder shared a controversial draw in their first encounter in December 2018. ‘The Gypsy King’ produced a boxing masterclass on the night, through his impressive footwork and slipping. Whilst Wilder knocked Fury down on the canvas twice, including in the 12th round where he miraculously rose just before the count, it is clear that the draw was extremely dubious on Fury.

The pair meet again in a mouth-watering bout in Las Vegas on February 22, and Fury is looking for marginal gains in whatever shape or form, even by the most unconventional means. He told Behind the Gloves:

I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water […] If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it. I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping. Seven times. Keep my testosterone pumping. Pumping, pumping, pumping.

Fury then broke into a rendition of Endor’s catchy tune ‘Pump It Up’, before remarking: ‘I’ve got to keep active. Testosterone pumping for this fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.’

Jamim Brahmbhatt, MD, Urologist at PUR Clinic and Assistant Professor UCF College of Medicine, told Men’s Health:

We know from research that testosterone can shift during masturbation or sexual activity. This shift in numbers is fairly quick and does not lead to any major change in the overall testosterone range in your body. So with masturbating more, you’re not going to see a change in your testosterone levels that will lead to any major change in your body.

Fury also told the media:

When I’ve beat Deontay Wilder, I’ve just beat another bare bum in the shower with a pair of boxing gloves on. Just another tick on the record.

Whether Fury’s unconventional methods in preparation pay dividends, remains to be seen. One thing for sure is that, as expected, he is remarkably confident that he can knock Wilder out, to get another ‘tick on the record’.