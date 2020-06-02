Boxing: Tyson vs Tyson, Holyfield Return, Taylor-Serrano on Whyte Nill, Chisora for MMA?

After the Nevada state authorities lifted a combat sports ban and announced the return of boxing and mixed martial arts events to Las Vegas last weekend (albeit behind closed doors), there have been some compelling headlines emerging since the suspension of combats sports since 14 March.

From a potential mouth-watering bout between Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury, to Dereck Chisora’s publicly stated desire to compete in mixed martial arts, let’s delve into the big booming boxing headlines.

Mike Tyson versus Tyson Fury?

Surely not. Whilst initially speculation, such a bout might not be total fantasy after all.

Picking fantasy fights between boxing greats may provide a means of passing time for boxing fans during its suspension, but this potential bout between Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson has since gained momentum.

In an interview with BT Sport, Fury revealed: “I had a phone call saying ‘would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’”

“I said ‘hell yeah’, but I don’t think anything’s materialised out of it. I wouldn’t try to kill anybody’s dreams of doing anything they want. If they’re both medically fit to fight then let them do what they’ve got to do.”

Fury put in a remarkable performance in February which caused Deontay Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel mid-way through the seventh round; Fury would have to match that performance to defeat boxing great Mike Tyson. The latter has undergone a remarkable body transformation working with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro (below), and would surely prove a more entertaining bout than a third fight between Fury and Wilder (their contract included a clause in which the loser can invoke a trilogy fight if he chooses).

A return for Evander Holyfield – arguably the greatest cruiserweight of all time – seems possible too, with the American posting motivational training videos to suggest that he is still the ‘Real Deal’. Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko added that “age is just a number” in his tweet below, suggesting that Holyfield’s return may just be around the corner:

Taylor-Serrano undercard for Whyte-Povetkin?

Matchroom Boxing intends to put Katie Taylor’s fight against Amanda Serrano on the same bill as Dillian Whyte’s highly-anticipated bout with Alexander Povetkin, Wessex Scene understands.

Taylor verus Serrano – labelled by matchroom CEO Frank Smith as “one of the biggest fights out there”, could feature on the undercard for the Whyte versus Povetkin showdown, which had been planned for July 4 in Essex, but will now realistically be held in late July or early August.

The bill will be the fourth and final Matchroom event with undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor.

Dereck Chisora for MMA bout?

The British boxer has openly stated his desire to compete in mixed martial arts while he awaits a new date for his heavyweight encounter with Oleksandr Usyk.

The bout was scheduled for May 23 in London, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old, currently managed by former British cruiserweight champion David Haye, wants to fit in an appearance in mixed martial arts promotion Bellator.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Chisora stated:

“We are trying to sort dates for June or July.” “I see others do it and say ‘I want to try it one day’. Since Usyk has been postponed for a while, then if there’s a way I can do that for the time being.” “We’re waiting to see the date they give us for Usyk but if there’s a bigger gap we’re going to jump in to Bellator straight away.”

Perhaps we will next see Chisora in a ring in a different combat sport, whilst we await his heavyweight contest with Usyk.

Billy Joe Saunders hopeful of return

The British boxer has been suspended until further notice since releasing a video in March that encouraged domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown.

Saunders told the Telegraph: “I’m dealing with it and it is what it is, I just hope the country can get back to normal and I hope everyone stays safe.”

“The fights will come later in the year, but I’m staying in contact with my management MTK Global and I’m just trying to go on as many runs as possible and stay as fit and ready as I can.”

Whilst the undefeated Englishman is striving to remain in tip-top condition, it remains to be seen whether and when he will next step into a boxing ring.