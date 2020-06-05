Chelsea Crowned Women’s Super League Champions Despite Not Topping the Table

Chelsea FC Women were today declared 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions, despite placing second in the table when games were halted back in March.

The decision comes after the FA decided to curtail the season with immediate effect two days ago.

When the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea Women were in second place, one point behind league leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand.

The FA made the decision today to determine the Super League table positions on a points-per-game basis, but with the relegation and promotion places being determined on ‘sporting merit’. The decision left Liverpool relegated, with Aston Villa – winners of the Championship – replacing them in the top league.

The resolution of the Women’s FA Cup tournament, which is currently at quarter-final stage, has yet to be decided.