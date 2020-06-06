Veteran striker Shane Long pledges his future to Saints until 2022

Southampton forward Shane Long has agreed a new two-year contract extension at St Mary’s.

The Republic of Ireland international was out of contract this summer, but is now set to remain with the Premier League side until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 33 year-old joined Southampton in August 2014 from Hull City and has played over 200 times for the South Coast side, scoring 35 goals.

Eight of his 35 goals for the Saints have come under current manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, with Long making 43 appearances in that time.

Hasenhüttl, who has also signed a new four-year contract, running until 2024, stated: “Shane is an outstanding professional. He has been an important player for me and I know also for the managers before me.”

“He has scored some big goals for us and helped to create many more for his teammates too. I think that is one of his top qualities. He is a great team player, and someone who has a positive impact on the group as a whole when he plays.”

Long added: “I love the way the club is run, I love what the club stands for and I’m excited about what the club will do over the next couple of years.”

“I can see the club pushing up the league, back to where we all want to be, and I want to be part of that. I’m just delighted to get it done.”