League 1 and League 2 Seasons Ended

The EFL have confirmed that England’s League 1 and League 2 competitions will be curtailed.

The third and fourth tiers will instead be decided on an unweighted points-per-game basis.

In League 1, Coventry City have been confirmed champions with a points-per-game total of 86.71. Rotherham United will also be promoted to the Championship, with a score of 77.94.

The play-offs will remain, which will see Fleetwood Town – who drop one spot to 6th under the new table – face off with Wycombe Wanderers, who were 8th when the season ended but jump to 3rd. Portsmouth will face Oxford United in the other two-legged semi-final, with the final played at Wembley. The dates for these fixtures are still to be confirmed.

Relegation was confirmed for Tranmere, Southend and Bolton, who will play their football in League 2 for the 2020/21 campaign.

In League 2, Swindon Town have been confirmed as champions, with Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle occupying second and third respectively, meaning they will automatically be promoted to League 1.

The two-legged play-off semi-finals, which will take place on June 18 and 22, will see Colchester United play Exeter City and Northampton Town face Cheltenham Town. The final will take place at Wembley on 29 June at 7:30pm.

It is not confirmed, though, who will be relegated from League 2. Whilst the points-per-game table places Stevenage at the foot of the table, the EFL said in a statement that “due to ongoing disciplinary matters, the final placings cannot yet be confirmed”. It is also the case that the proposals for League 2 will see the bottom-placed team relegated “provided the [EFL] Board receives the necessary assurances that the National League will start Season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated Club in League 2 has somewhere to play”.

The statements came after votes took place on June 9, with EFL clubs in each division “overwhelmingly” supporting the curtailment of the divisions. Some League 1 clubs returned to training on Monday, with a view to potentially playing games in the play-offs.

The Championship will resume on June 20, whilst the Premier League is set to return on June 17.