‘Black Lives Matter’ to Feature on Backs of Premier League Shirts After Fixtures Resumes

The names of Premier League players ordinarily on back of club shirts will be replaced with ‘Black Lives Matter’ for the first 12 matches of the restarted Premier League season.

A joint statement from all 20 clubs and their players stated, “We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice” and are fully committed to “a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed”.

Wessex Scene understands that Watford captain Troy Deeney played a pivotal role in the discussions between club captains and the Premier League, alongside Leicester City’s Wes Morgan. Such involvement has seen Deeney’s girlfriend, Alisha Hosannah, design the Black Lives Matter badge that will be used on the players’ shirts. This badge will feature on the back of all playing shirts for the rest of the season, alongside a badge thanking NHS staff for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has also stated that they will support any player who chooses to ‘take a knee’ before or during matches. Several Premier League squads including leaders Liverpool have already ‘taken a knee’ in training-ground images shared on social media, with anti-racism charity Kick It Out encouraging players to do so on the pitch.

Former England and Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas said that whilst it’s a “great start”, he’s hoping to “see something tangible” and long-lasting action from the Premier League and English FA in the near future.