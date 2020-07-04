Cricket Returns to Southampton

England will face the West Indies behind closed doors in a Test Series at the AGEAS Bowl starting next week.

The England Cricket Team, who last played when they took the T20 series 2-1 against South Africa in February, will play the first of their Test matches on 8 July.

The West Indies side, who travelled to England on 9th June, have been training at Old Trafford.

England, on the other hand, have held their training camp in Southampton. Regular captain Joe Root will be out of the side, after having left the squad on July 1 ahead of the birth of his second child expected later in the week.

29-year-old Ben Stokes will captain the side for the first time in Root’s place.