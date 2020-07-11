Sport and Wellbeing Continue Virtual Offerings

Sport and Wellbeing are continuing to offer online services to keep staff, students and the community fit and well after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since lockdown began, Sport and Wellbeing at the University of Southampton have offered a range of active and wellbeing opportunities to support the student, staff and local community.

There are a range of offerings from the team, which include live fitness classes delivered via Facebook here. With two classes each weekday for people of all abilities, there is lots to get involved with and, if you can’t make a class when it is running live, you can have the classes on demand via Youtube.

Sport and Wellbeing also launched the ‘DoesYouGood’ campaign in March, about looking after your wellbeing through keeping active. The campaign gives a number of options for you to keep yourself mentally and physically well:

Does You Good Coach: Fitness and Wellbeing Q&A sessions via Twitter throughout the week. If you are on Twitter all you need to do is tag @SportWellUoS and use the hashtag #DYGCoach along with your query. Want to keep your question private? You can Direct Message the team or alternatively email in via sportandwellbeing@southampton.ac.uk for those non-Twitter users. Best of all, this is a completely free service.

Students can receive complimentary Bluetooth earphones and a water bottle if you share how you have kept active throughout the lockdown period. Just use #YourActiveStory and email sportandwellbeing@southampton.ac.uk to spread the motivational outlook towards keeping active.

Phil Malatesta, from Client Services at Sport and Wellbeing, said: