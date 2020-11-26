Fans are Coming Back!

4,000 fans will be able to return to stadia in Tier 1 regions across the country from when the current national restrictions end on December 2.

The rule, which will also see 2,000 fans returning in Tier 2 areas, applies to outdoor events only.

Indoor events will see a maximum of 1,000 spectators in both Tiers 1 and 2. All sporting events in Tier 3 will take place behind closed doors.

The news comes after months of campaigning by senior leaders across a variety of sports, with clubs dependent on gate receipts to balance the books.

The Prime Minister announced the news whilst also confirming the reopening of gyms and leisure facilities, including Jubilee Sports Centre, will also take place on December 2.