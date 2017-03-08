International Women’s Day Interview with Vice President of FemSoc

Medille Trust, who help victims of human trafficking in the UK; REFUGE – domestic abuse charity; Purple Community Fund – supporting socially disadvantaged women and children with education, rehabilitation, re-building and sustainability; City of Sanctuary who work to make the city a warm and welcoming place for refugees – the list is huge, and I think one of the best ways you can support women whose voices often get lost in the crowd is to come to West Quay on March 11th and have a look at these amazing charities, learn more about what they do and celebrate the diverse culture that some of these women have brought with them to the UK. Obviously, that sounds a bit self-promotional but it is going to be a huge concentration of information and celebration of not just women’s history and achievements in the UK, but globally too, and could be a great starting point for anyone interested in being more involved to volunteer with any of these causes. I think, though, in general, the devil is in the details.

When I talk to my sister (who is about 4) I try to consciously resolve gender biases before I talk to her – we were in hospital, for example, and I think things as simple as saying ‘oh he is the nurse!’ or ‘she must be the doctor’ help to deconstruct these inherent social biases we pass on to the next generation. That’s the important thing. Lead by example, it takes effort on your part to think before you say things, but I really believe this is how we move forward regarding gender equality. Go to the effort to research things – when your younger brother gets into sci-fi, tell him about Mary Shelley – and maybe when he becomes a comic book artist, he won’t even dream of portraying women as mere sexual props. When your little sister says computers are for boys, let her know that a woman was the key creator of the coding language computers use today. Obviously, this also applies to stereotypes for men, but we’re talking about IWD.