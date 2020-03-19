Low Body Confidence: The Unwelcome Guest at the Party

So, you’re invited to an event. It might be a birthday party, a society ball, a wedding, or even just a fancy dinner out. For some, the first things that’ll come to mind will be how to get there, who to go with, or what drinks to bring. For others, events like these come hand-in-hand with dread of what to wear to hide their bodies.

People with low body confidence find their insecurities hard to shake. Even if you feel good about yourself in the mirror before you go out, with your make up perfect and doing those poses which make your outfit look great, that self-assurance can quickly disappear when you actually leave the house. Catching a glance of yourself in a mirror when you’re out can be a lot less flattering than the mirror in your bedroom, and destroy your mood for the rest of the event.

Striking up the courage to wear the bodycon dress or crop top that you want to for a special occasion can be really hard for those of us who struggle with our body image, and when we manage it, it feels like a great achievement. However, our inner-saboteur then soon rears its ugly head, convincing us we shouldn’t dance because it would expose our bodies too much, or that we shouldn’t eat for fear that our stomachs might expand by even half a centimetre.

People say that it’s social media which is ruining young people’s self-confidence, but I find the biggest issue is comparing yourself to other girls in real life. Jealousy is a toxic trait, but it’s hard not to be envious when there are girls around you whose waists look tinier than yours in their tight dresses, or whose hair is so much shinier than yours. It’s easy for others to tell you to just let your inhibitions go and forget about everyone else’s appearances when you’re out – it’s even easy to tell yourself that you’re going to do so. However, it’s often practically impossible to put into action. You can become so convinced that you look bad that negative thoughts cloud your mind the whole time you’re out. No one can convince you that you look good, because you’re so fixated on your flaws that all their praise must be lies. It’s a vicious cycle which is tricky to escape.

While it’s a horrible mindset to have, it’s okay to think in this way as long as you recognise that it’s a hurdle you have to try and overcome in order to be happy. For the time being, it’s alright to choose outfits for occasions which may mask your insecurities, but you should always aim to find a way to not have to hide.

We often lose perspective in this image-obsessed modern age, but if you’re ever feeling uncomfortable because of your body image at an occasion, take a step back and think about the bigger picture. We’re so lucky that we’re able to attend such events with our friends and families, and, even though it’s easier said than done, the focus should be on how fortunate we are for the opportunities we have, rather than our dress size.