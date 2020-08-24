Incoming First Years Sought for English Society’s Mentoring Scheme

The University of Southampton English Society has introduced a new Peer Mentoring Scheme, designed to help new students ease into their studies and life at university.

The Peer Mentoring Scheme pairs First Years with other students who have already undertaken a year of English studies or related Humanities studies at the university. It is designed to give new students direct support and advice about their course and general student life in order to help them settle into university.

By joining the scheme, you will have the opportunity to meet with your own mentor bi-weekly to discuss any issues, as well as have frequent access to online support, allowing mentors to provide answers or give advice to any queries you may have.

If you are interested in being a part of this scheme and gaining a mentor for the upcoming year, please fill in the Google form here – https://forms.gle/SSvFBro3ckZyZrJx9.