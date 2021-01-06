Social Distancing Not Emotional Distancing

As we enter another lockdown during this pandemic, here are some resources to help you look after yourself and your mental health in this difficult period. You are not alone.

University Resources

If you a student at the University of Southampton, you can access support 24/7 through the Student Support Hub. You can contact them via:

Phone: +44 (0)2380 599 599 (open 24/7)

Email: SSC@soton.ac.uk

Online Chat (available Monday to Friday, 10am – 4pm)

You can also contact Student Life on +44 (0)2380 598 180, which is open 24/7 to support student wellbeing.

Other resources you can reach out to via telephone or the internet:

Samaritans – 116 123 – free 24/7 helpline

Young Minds – Text YM to 85258, to get urgent support 24/7

Mind – 0300 123 3393 – Infoline, open Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm

Shout – Text SHOUT to 85258 – free to text 24/7

BEAT Eating Disorders – 0808 801 0811 (Studentline)/ 0808 801 0677 (Helpline)

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) – 0800 58 58 58 – open 365 days a year, 5pm – midnight

This was not the start of the new year that any of us had envisaged. But do not feel that you are alone during these difficult times. If you need help, remember it’s okay to ask friends, family or support services for that help. Be kind to yourself and reach out to others if you can.

We may have to social distance, but that doesn’t mean we have to be emotionally distant.