Go Green this Halloween

The spooky season is finally upon us — but just because it’s Halloween doesn’t mean we need to stop looking after the planet! So, how can we be sustainable this Halloween when so many costumes, decorations, and pumpkins are thrown away on the 1st of November every year? Here are some ideas for a green Halloween:



1. Make your own costume



Be honest, are you ever going to wear that Squid Game tracksuit again? If you are, then good for you — but buying entire costumes for one night of use is pretty wasteful. It can be so easy to make yourself a great costume without indulging in fast fashion.



Firstly, you could make yourself a costume from what you already have in your closet. You could dress as so many different TV and film characters using clothes you already own, perhaps with the help of some makeup or face paint. If you don’t have the right stuff, you can always borrow from a friend or housemate!



2. Charity/thrift shopping



Similarly, if you need something specific, there are tons of charity shops on Portswood Road that are bound to have something to make a costume. You can always donate it back if you’re not going to wear it again, but buying clothes that you could wear outside of Halloween means you’re not wasting anything — including your money!



3. Pumpkins



I’m sure you can imagine how many pumpkins get wasted every year. But why throw them away? Here are three things you can do with your pumpkins this year to make sure that nothing gets wasted:



-Pumpkin pie

My friends and I made pumpkin pie from our pumpkins back in first year, and it was so good that now I insist we do it every year. Just boil down the insides of the pumpkin you carve, sieve it and mix with sugar, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, eggs, butter, and milk, and bake it in a pastry base. A perfect autumnal snack to get you in the mood for Halloween!



Bake the seeds

Separate the seeds from the inside of the pumpkin and wash and dry them, season with olive oil, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and black pepper, and pop them in the oven for 15 minutes. Another great snack and nothing goes to waste!



Make soup

Use the leftover pumpkin or squash to make soup! All you need is your pumpkin, olive oil, onions, stock, and double cream. A comforting meal and a fun flat activity!



On top of these, you can decrease your carbon footprint this year by buying locally grown pumpkins. There is a pumpkin farm nearby, Sunnyfields Farm Shop, where you can book to pick your own pumpkins (and get some aesthetic Instagram posts, of course).



4. Decorations



It can be tempting to go to Poundland every year to stock up on decorations for your uni room, but try to buy things that you can save for next year so they don’t end up in landfill after only being used once! You could even get creative and make your own decorations…



5. Having a party?



If you’re skipping out on the clubs this year and holding your own Halloween party, just be mindful of how much waste you’re creating. For example, try not to use plastic cups (or reuse them for your next house party).





I hope everyone has a fun, safe, and green Halloween this year!