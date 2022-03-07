This poem is the first of its kind. Southampton poet Khairah Boukhatem is launching a poetry collection that will explore the subject of animals and the non-human. Each week, a new piece will be published that attempts to bridge the gap between creature and critter, friend and foe, and most importantly, man and our fellow beasts.

Allan Called

I went home to put on dinner and in my hand was a butterfly.

I know it was an accident because I ain’t a butterfly catcher.

Its wings were bigger than in pictures or shampoo bottles.

It was red and had spots of blue just like the dishcloth

that I brought to brighten up the kitchen this fall. So

in my hand was this butterfly next to the fresh bread I bake.

Allan called out for me and I didn’t know what to tell him

because I was in the kitchen with a butterfly and two empty plates.

So I opened up the window and let it fly out straight.

Khairah Boukhatem