The Spider Who Ate a Butterfly

In this poem, I ask you to think about what it might mean to hunt something that resembles the better part of yourself and the ways in which beauty might play a part in this.
I talk to this winged-alien because it troubles me.
it flies, it drinks and lands upon a tree.
I tell it that I am the child-catcher from
a forgotten fantasy. That I steal dreams and communicate them
outlandishly. Not English nor Nonsense can contain
my plea. For like the moon’s reflection, I steal you into me.
A spider provoketh beauty quicker than thieves.
And yet, we are in the forest enclosed by leaves.
(Now: attention I hear you stir
your feverish wings start to spur)
‘But I am the most beautiful of things,
my patterns leap and bound in the wind
sewing a tapestry of secrets and kings,
that hover beautifully above these water springs’