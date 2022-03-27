The Spider Who Ate a Butterfly

In this poem, I ask you to think about what it might mean to hunt something that resembles the better part of yourself and the ways in which beauty might play a part in this.

I talk to this winged-alien because it troubles me.

it flies, it drinks and lands upon a tree.

I tell it that I am the child-catcher from

a forgotten fantasy. That I steal dreams and communicate them

outlandishly. Not English nor Nonsense can contain

my plea. For like the moon’s reflection, I steal you into me.

A spider provoketh beauty quicker than thieves.

And yet, we are in the forest enclosed by leaves.

(Now: attention I hear you stir

your feverish wings start to spur)

‘But I am the most beautiful of things,

my patterns leap and bound in the wind

sewing a tapestry of secrets and kings,

that hover beautifully above these water springs’