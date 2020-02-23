Review: Bubble Drop in SUSU

Bubble Drop offers a wide range of beverages to satisfy any of your cravings. You can choose either milk or fruit tea, with flavours ranging all the way from ginger or matcha to peach or lychee. They offer a great range of pearls and fruit jelly toppings, which you can add to your drink to make it extra tasty. You can view the menu here. Prices are £3.25 for a medium cup or £3.75 for a large cup, with one spoonful of topping for free (it’s 50p per extra spoonful). Vegan and vegetarian options are also available too, so there’s even more of a reason to go and try it out.

Following the news of Bubble Drop arriving in our Student’s Union, I recently went along to the store for a pre-dance session pick-me-up. I was about to dance for four hours, so I needed both sugar and caffeine, and Bubble Drop did not disappoint at meeting my requirements. I was greeted by the lovely Paul, who works in the store on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and he made me a delicious cold coffee beverage with the classic topping of tapioca pearls. The drink was sweet, but not too sweet; it was just enough to feel like a treat, whilst not feeling too sickly. The tapioca pearls added a little twist to an otherwise simple coffee drink – being both sweet and brilliantly chewy, they are very iconic to the bubble tea drink. I have also tried the brown sugar-flavoured drink before, which was equally as delicious as the coffee one I had.

Overall I had a great experience at Bubble Drop. My drink was delicious and proved to be a really nice treat that motivated me through my long dance session. The opening times for Bubble Drop are Monday – Friday, 11am – 6pm, and I really recommend giving it a visit. You can read more about the company on their official website here.

Bubble Drop can be found in Bar 3, near the entrance to The Plant Pot.