Charity T-Shirts to Add to your Work from Home Wardrobe

Some of the biggest brands in the UK have been creating their own t-shirts to raise funds for the NHS during the COVID-19 Pandemic. All of these items are available to buy online to be delivered to your door, so you can stay at home whilst supporting our NHS heroes.

ASOS

ASOS has released Unisex ‘Choose Love x Choose our NHS’ and ‘Choose Love x Choose our Carers’ t-shirts. They are made from 100% organic cotton and cost £20 each, with 100% of the net profits being matched by ASOS and donated to NHS Charities Together (approximately £14 per product sold). View the range here.

In The Style

In The Style announced the release of their charity t-shirts. Many of the celebrities that the brand collaborates with have posted photos online of themselves wearing this t-shirt. The design has the slogan ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’, with the NHS emboldened and highlighted in blue. These t-shirts are available in sizes 6-24 and cost £10 each, with 100% of profits going to NHS Charities Together. Get yours here.

Marks and Spencer

Family favourite, M&S has released their range of ‘All In This Together’ t-shirts, which includes items for men, women and children. The prices of this range start at £8 for the kids tops and go up to only £9.50 for men and women. The £3.55 profit plus VAT from every sale of these t-shirts will be donated to NHS Charities Together. View the range here.

Kindred

The celeb t-shirt of choice comes from a brand called Kindred. They have released three designs of t-shirts: a ‘Thank You NHS’ t-shirt with a rainbow design, ‘Clap for our Carers’ t-shirt and an ‘Applause’ t-shirt. The adult versions cost £20 and all proceeds go to NHS Charities Together. They also sell wall art with the ‘Thank You NHS’ rainbow design, if you want to show your thanks in your home, as well as in person. See all of the options here.

Kurt Geiger

Now, if t-shirts aren’t your thing, Kurt Geiger has a great alternative. Along with the Evening Standard Magazine, Kurt Geiger has released a canvas tote bag, featuring artwork by Anthony Burrill. The design says ‘We Are One. United. Always.’ This tote costs £20 and is delivered to you for free. All of the profits from sales of this bag will go to NHS Charities Together. Buy your bag here.

For more information about NHS Charities Together, the work they do and to donate directly, please click here.