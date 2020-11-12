Pret’s Coffee Subscription Service for Unlimited Drinks

Pret A Manger are offering a drink subscription service for £20 a month, with the first month free.

Logistically, it isn’t strictly unlimited drinks as you can only have up to 5 a day and only order another drink after 30 minutes passing since your previous order. However, this is quite unlimited to those who don’t live next door to Pret but may find themselves on campus or in the city centre and have a craving for some caffeinated delights.

What this means for us is even if you don’t want to spend £20 a month, you have at least 30 days to get your fill of Pret’s menu. Everything on the boards behind the cashiers can be picked (excluding soup, but who wants a cup of soup anyway?), including extra shots of coffee and syrups. This also includes the cold drinks as well as hot, so feel free to turn up and get away with a lovely – and free – smoothie.

If you don’t want to continue the subscription, make sure you remember to cancel it before it refreshes by leaving a reminder in your calendar the day before. If not, it’s not that bad a deal after all and definitely may constitute as a little autumnal treat.

Pret is staying open during the current lockdown in England, offering takeaway and delivery on food and drinks. So you’ll still be able to use your subscription, you just won’t be able to sit in.

This lockdown, we’re not going anywhere. From Thursday, our shops will be open for takeaway & delivery of your freshly made morning pick-me-ups, WFH lunches, endless coffees and everything in between ❤️⁠ pic.twitter.com/CxCJRRb7Zf — Pret (@Pret) November 3, 2020

Perhaps you can grab a coffee and a bite to eat on a walk or order a tasty lunch whilst working from home.