Christmas Cocktail Recipes

This year has been one that we will never forget, and this Christmas might look slightly different to the ones before. Yet, however you spend it, these cocktail recipes will make your festive season extra special. These drinks are easy, delicious, and quick to whip up. Indulge yourself this Christmas, because let’s be honest, you deserve it!
Salted Caramel Martini
Ingredients
- 1oz of Salted Caramel Bailey’s
- ½ oz of Vodka
- Chocolate sauce
- 3 oz Milk
Method
Pour the milk, baileys, vodka, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice and then fine strain into a martini glass (or whatever you have at home!) Put some chocolate sauce on the top and then congrats, you have a festive baileys drink.
Sex, Not On The Beach
Ingredients
- 1oz of Vodka (could be swapped for citron vodka)
- ½oz of Cointreau
- 2oz Orange Juice
- 2oz Cranberry Juice
- Topped with a dash of Prosecco
Method
Use a tall glass. Add the alcohol then build with the orange juice and the cranberry juice. Top with a dash of prosecco and then you have a citrus drink which will tempt you into having more.
Cranberry Gin Fizz
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Gin
- 3oz Cranberry Juice
- 1oz Prosecco
Method
- Add all of these to a gin glass, with ice. Easy, but full of flavour!
Bucks Fizz Twist
Ingredients
- 1oz Champagne (or Prosecco)
- ½ oz Cointreau
- Fill with Orange Juice
Method
Add to a champagne flute. Enjoy! A twist on a Christmas tradition.
These cocktail recipes are perfect to indulge in this festive period. I hope you enjoy both making them and trying them. After a stressful year, you deserve this treat.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!