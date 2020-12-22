Christmas Cocktail Recipes

This year has been one that we will never forget, and this Christmas might look slightly different to the ones before. Yet, however you spend it, these cocktail recipes will make your festive season extra special. These drinks are easy, delicious, and quick to whip up. Indulge yourself this Christmas, because let’s be honest, you deserve it!

Salted Caramel Martini

Ingredients

1oz of Salted Caramel Bailey’s

½ oz of Vodka

Chocolate sauce

3 oz Milk

Method

Pour the milk, baileys, vodka, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice and then fine strain into a martini glass (or whatever you have at home!) Put some chocolate sauce on the top and then congrats, you have a festive baileys drink.

Sex, Not On The Beach

Ingredients

1oz of Vodka (could be swapped for citron vodka)

½oz of Cointreau

2oz Orange Juice

2oz Cranberry Juice

Topped with a dash of Prosecco

Method

Use a tall glass. Add the alcohol then build with the orange juice and the cranberry juice. Top with a dash of prosecco and then you have a citrus drink which will tempt you into having more.

Cranberry Gin Fizz

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Gin

3oz Cranberry Juice

1oz Prosecco

Method

Add all of these to a gin glass, with ice. Easy, but full of flavour!

Bucks Fizz Twist

Ingredients

1oz Champagne (or Prosecco)

½ oz Cointreau

Fill with Orange Juice

Method

Add to a champagne flute. Enjoy! A twist on a Christmas tradition.

These cocktail recipes are perfect to indulge in this festive period. I hope you enjoy both making them and trying them. After a stressful year, you deserve this treat.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!