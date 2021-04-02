Easter Baking: Mini Egg Muffins

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been eyeing up the bags of Mini Eggs in Sainsbury’s since they were first put on the shelves back before Valentine’s day, wondering if and when it would be acceptable to take an entire box to the tills. I gave in this week and now with five family-size bags of Mini Eggs in my kitchen cupboard, and a fresh tray of gooey Mini Egg Muffins on my table, I feel truly content for the first time this year – so go on, you deserve it!

This recipe makes approximately 12 giant muffins, or 15 smaller ones, depending on the size of your muffin tray.

Ingredients:

150g butter

140g caster sugar

70g light brown sugar

375g plain flour of your choice. I’m gluten intolerant but you can use any. If you are also using a gluten-free flour, add 1tsp Xanthan gum (this works to bind the flour to the ingredients like gluten usually would).

2tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

3 large eggs (beaten)

3 tbsp milk (if using gluten-free flour like me, add another tbsp)

210g natural yogurt

2tsp vanilla extract

As many Mini Eggs as you want – I use a family pack which is about 250g.

Step 1:

Preheat your oven to 180°c and line your muffin tray.

Step 2:

Crush or smash your Mini Eggs. You could also use a rolling pin or food processor if you have one, I like to use the blade of the knife to just break them in half. Remember to keep a few eggs back to put on the top of the muffins just before they go in the oven!

Step 3:

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter and both sugars until creamy, then add the eggs while stirring. Once the eggs are mixed in, add the yogurt, milk, and vanilla extract. Make sure your mix doesn’t curdle here, add a tbsp of your flour if you need.

Step 4:

Slowly fold in all of your dry ingredients, making sure not to overmix. Your batter should be quite thick, with lots of bubbles (this helps them rise and makes them light and fluffy), and then stir in your crushed Mini Eggs.

Step 5:

Spoon your mix into your cases (they should be full), stick a couple of your leftover eggs into the top, and bake in the middle of your oven for 20 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. These muffins are soft and gooey and are perfect to eat whilst still warm with a cuppa – please let them cool slightly before you eat them though!

Happy Easter!