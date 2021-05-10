A Rundown Of This Year’s Top 10 Oscars Looks

Sunday 25th April marked the long anticipated return of the annual Academy Awards; one of the first of this year’s awards shows to return to in-person red carpets. Despite being held across two locations, the excitement of the evening did not falter.

In a year in which we have been deprived of the usual fanfare of MET Galas and BRIT Awards, the Oscars have provided a much needed display of all things high fashion, which had become almost totally alien to us in our new world of joggers and pyjamas. It was not just the fans, it seems, who were raring to get back to luxurious normality, as film stars brought out some of their best looks yet. It is clear that lockdown has not stunted anyone’s creativity, as designers seized the opportunity to bring more glamour to the front pages than ever before, from extravagant gold Valentino couture to diamond-studded Louis Vuitton, donned by the likes of Zendaya and Carey Mulligan. It was not long before these red carpet looks were splashed all over our Instagram and Twitter feeds, generating the usual discussions of best and worst looks of the night. Take a look at a round up of the 10 best dressed stars from this year’s Oscars.

1.Andraéa LaVant and service dog Goji in Oyemwen

You might be shocked to learn that this year’s Oscars marked the first time the awards show has had ramp access. This was thanks to the cast of Crip Camp, a documentary film nominated for Best Documentary Feature, who made this year’s ceremony a landmark for disability fashion. Amongst the cast was Andraéa LaVant, accompanied by her service dog Goji. LaVant wore a shimmering holographic sequinned dress by Atlanta-based Nigerian designer Oyemwen, providing Goji with a perfect necklace and harness to match. Not only does LaVant’s look fit the brilliant ‘Oscars meets Grammys’ brief she gave to her stylist, but also showcases the importance of inclusivity in couture fashion.

LaVant and Goji pictured on the far left with the cast and directors of Crip Camp.

2. Carey Mulligan in Valentino

Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan has been one of the most talked about stars from this year’s red carpet due to her bold and modernised fairytale-style Valentino gown, appropriately gold coloured for the occasion. Comedy-thriller film Promising Young Woman starring Mulligan has been praised for its unique take on the female revenge story, earning five Oscar nominations, and rightly placing Mulligan as one of the centre pieces of the night. Her Valentino Haute Couture spring 2021 two-piece shows that the pandemic has, thankfully, had no bearing on award show glamour.

Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan in #Oscars gold pic.twitter.com/9wfLGMQOEv — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

3. Regina King in Louis Vuitton

Director of nominated film One Night in Miami, Regina King, stunned critics and fans alike in her exquisite blue Vuitton gown, complete with winged structure and sequinned embellishments. The scalloped hems complimented by the hourglass silhouette of the dress has landed King a place on all of this year’s best dressed lists, and it is no surprise why.

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT REGINA KING #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GQAaKy2T04 — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) April 25, 2021

4. Zendaya in Valentino

If one thing was not lacking from this year’s ceremony, it was certainly bold colours. Zendaya’s beaming yellow Valentino gown no doubt turned heads across the carpet, with its flattering keyhole detail accentuating the graceful flowing skirt. What most stood out, however, were her statement silver necklaces, drawing a spotlight to the elegant neckline of the gown. If there is one person who never gets it wrong on the red carpet, it is certainly Zendaya.

Zendaya at the Oscars 2021. pic.twitter.com/jt5g001u2H — babies art (@BabiesArt_) April 26, 2021

5. Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

Bassett’s take on red carpet glamour has only ripened with age. The oversized sleeve-into-bow design was executed perfectly by Ferretti, and Bassett’s toned-down accessories did their part in letting the dress do the talking. Whilst it might seem like nothing else was needed, the pop of blue eyeshadow adds wonderfully to the high-fashion playfulness of this look.

6. H.E.R. in Dundas

Purple is a colour not often featured in couture gowns, but H.E.R.’s look proves that it should be. This contemporary take on modest fashion is something severely lacking from red carpet style, but the embroidered, draped fabric got all the attention it deserved. The outfit has been named by fans as an ode to Prince, however H.E.R.’s personal style influence is clear. This re-invention of classical award show silhouettes brought a much-needed breath of fresh air to the unique set up of this year’s awards.

7. LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

Menswear is, unfortunately, notoriously boring at awards shows, meaning the attention is most often on the more traditionally feminine dressed celebrities. Stanfield, however, encapsulates how the classical black tie tux can be reimagined for the twenty-first century. This custom jumpsuit style piece retains all the features of a suit silhouette without compromising on individuality. Hopefully 2021 will see more variations of the two-piece suit, as Stanfield proves it works incredibly.

8. Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen

Davis’ white gown captures all the signature McQueen quirks, whilst keeping to the classical floor-length silhouette. The cutout details featured on the bodice of the gown draw attention in all the right places, with the ethereal pleated gown contrasting perfectly.

9. Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé

Best Supporting Actress nominee Amanda Seyfried has taken traditional Hollywood glamour to the next level in this Armani Privé gown. The flattering v-cut neckline is accentuated by ruffled details and movement of the dress, contrasting beautifully with her slicked-back updo and accompanying red lip.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Amanda Seyfried at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rp2TluASIN — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

10. Colman Domingo in Atelier Versace

Domingo’s getup does a perfect job of reminding us that, above all, fashion should be fun. In typical Versace style, the shocking fuchsia of the suit was still hard to miss next to the almost as neon carpet. The gold hardwares compliment the suit and its sequin details wonderfully, and look at home next to his simple gold jewellery. It wouldn’t be surprising to see this suit amongst 2019 MET Gala costumes; high praise for any red carpet look.

Colman Domingo truly makes red carpets worth watching #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bKsxzZPyVb — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) April 25, 2021

2021 award styles are certainly off to a strong start, with no detail being forgotten. No doubt future celebrations, including September’s MET Gala, will follow in the Oscars’ elegant footsteps and continue to shift us back from working-at-home comfort attire to our old favourite, and much missed, dress and high-heels combinations.