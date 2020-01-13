Met Office Issues Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in Hampshire

The Met Office has warned that winds could reach up to 70mph in Hampshire next week, which could cause disruption across the area.

A yellow of warning of strong winds has been issued for Monday the 13th of January, which will be in place from 12pm until just before midnight.

A yellow warning has also been issued for Northern Ireland, much of Wales, north-west England and parts of Scotland on the same day.

The Met Office has warned that the ‘very windy’ weather conditions could bring disruption and delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Wind across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England

Monday 1200 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/XXfKp4vlNe — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2020

High-sided vehicles, such as lorries, travelling along exposed routes could face the biggest problems in the strong winds, whilst short-term power loss is also possible.

It is also likely that some ‘coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities’ will be affected by spray and large waves from the sea.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said:

An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday afternoon and evening, clearing eastwards overnight. The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills in the west of the UK. Here gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph. Inland gusts of 45-55 mph are more likely.

They added that a wave of ‘squally heavy rain’ moving east, which will accompany the ‘strongest winds’, may be an ‘additional hazard’.