Dead Fox Left Outside Chris Packham’s Hampshire Home

Chris Packham, a BBC wildlife presenter, has claimed that a dead fox has been left outside of his New Forest home in an apparent backlash at his anti-fox hunting and cruelty campaigning work.

Packham, 58, who is perhaps best known for fronting Autumnwatch and The Really Wild Show on CBBC in the 1980s and 90s, has in more recent years become a nature activist, combating environmental issues from High Speed Rail to fox hunting.

On 30 December last year, Packham posted a tweet in which he claimed that the corpse of a fox apparently killed by a snare trap, had been disposed on the grounds of his country home.

It appears that if you oppose the cruelty and illegality of fox hunting and those who club them to death you don’t just get social media abuse . The body of a fox has been dumped at my house . . . @LeagueACS @RSPCA_official The police have been informed pic.twitter.com/z1G8GqFvu3 — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) December 30, 2019

Packham claims that he reported the incident to Hampshire Police, who have denied evidence of the incident on their record. In the past, the environmentalist, who was raised in Southampton, has found dead crows hanging outside his home, and has been subjected to death threats.

Packham has since praised the police for their assistance on his case, saying that he is “very grateful for their consideration and complete professionalism in regards to this incident“.