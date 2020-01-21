More Scams Target International Students at Southampton

The University of Southampton has been made aware of multiple scams targeting international students.

Some such scams involve phone calls made to international students studying at Southampton, informing them that they are being fined for failing to attend Police Registration. These calls come from scammers, and are not genuine communications.

Accurate information regarding Police Registration for international students at Southampton can be found here.

This latest wave of online scams follows news reported on by Wessex Scene in July that phone calls were being made to international students claiming to be from the embassy of their country of origin, which were also scams.

The phone calls or emails can seem to be genuine as they can offer genuine information on Police Registration, embassy websites, and student status. They are, nonetheless, illegal and fraudulent communications.

The University suggests that the following actions are taken immediately in the event that you are contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer or government official:

Hang up immediately if you are not expecting a call

Do not respond to any emails requesting bank details

Never give any personal or bank details out over the phone to someone you do not know

Remember that official organisations will never ask you to pay fees or fines using iTunes vouchers or gift cards

If you have concerns about your visa, please come and see the VISAS team at one of their drop-in sessions, details of which can be found here.

The Student Services Centre, based in Building 37 on Highfield Campus, is happy to help students concerned about scamming.

Those who have been contacted by scammers, or suspect that they may have been targeted, should call Action Fraud to report the incident on 0300 123 2040, or +44 300 123 2040 if you are currently abroad.