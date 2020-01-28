University Announces Teacher Training Open Evenings

The University of Southampton’s Education School has announced that they are to host multiple open evenings for teacher training.

With the announcement on their website, the Education department shared:

We run Primary, Secondary and Further Education Teacher Training (PGCE), including School Direct, and Subject Knowledge Enhancement (SKE) courses (to improve your subject knowledge to teach) in Computer Science, Mathematics and all Science subjects.

Open evenings take place in Building 34, Highfield Campus from 17:30 – 19:00 on the dates outlined below:

Tuesday 25 February 2020

Wednesday 25 March 2020

Wednesday 29 April 2020

Tuesday 9 June 2020

Monday 29 June 2020

If you are interested in booking a place, you can do so here.