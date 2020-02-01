Wessex Scene Launches Poverty & Class Survey

Wessex Scene launched a survey last week on the issue of poverty and class in an attempt to find out student opinion in preparation for its final print edition of the 2019/’20 academic year.

The responses received from the survey will help to inform articles which will be included in the edition, expected to go to print in late April this year.

University of Southampton students who are interested in sharing their circumstances and opinions on the issues of poverty and class can complete the survey here.

The survey is comprised of three main sections, including ‘Your Background‘, which focuses on your personal, familial, and educational history, ‘Your Financial Situation‘, which is interested in finding out more about how to manage money whilst living at university, and ‘Your Opinions‘, which seeks to garner students’ thoughts on how well they think the University environment deals with wealth inequality within the student body.

Nearly 100 responses have been received so far, and Wessex Scene is keen to gather a representative set of data before the last edition of the academic year goes to print later on in the semester.