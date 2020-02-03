BREAKING: UCU Announces 14 Strike Days Affecting the University of Southampton

UCU have announced another 14 days of strikes at 74 Universities, including the University of Southampton, to take place in February and March.

The strikes will take place on these specific days over four weeks, with the fourth week being a week-long walkout:

Week one: Thursday 20th and Friday 21st February

Week two: Monday 24th, Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th February

Week three: Monday 2nd March, Tuesday 3rd, Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th March

Week four: Monday 9th, Tuesday 10th, Wednesday 11th, Thursday 12th and Friday 13th March

The University and College Union (UCU) announced the strikes following disputes over the sustainability of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), rising costs for members, and the universities’ failure to make significant improvements on pay, equality, casualisation and workloads.

This round of strikes comes only months after UCU members at 60 universities went on strike for eight days in November and December.

A further 14 universities will be affected by the strikes this time, which equates to another 200,000 students being affected, on top of the 1 million who were affected in November and December.

UCU members are also undertaking ‘action short of a strike’, which means only working to contract, not covering for absent colleagues, and not rescheduling lectures that are affected by the strikes.

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary commented:

We have seen more members back strikes since the winter walkouts and this next wave of action will affect even more universities and students. If universities want to avoid further disruption they need to deal with rising pension costs, and address the problems over pay and conditions. We have been clear from the outset that we would take serious and sustained industrial action if that was what was needed. As well as the strikes next month, we are going to ballot members to ensure that we have a fresh mandate for further action to cover the rest of the academic year if these disputes are not resolved.

For a full list of the universities see below:

Both disputes (47):

1. Aston University

2. Bangor University

3. Cardiff University

4. University of Durham

5. Heriot-Watt University

6. Loughborough University

7. Newcastle University

8. The Open University

9. The University of Bath

10. The University of Dundee

11. The University of Leeds

12. The University of Manchester

13. The University of Sheffield

14. University of Nottingham

15. The University of Stirling

16. University College London

17. The University of Birmingham

18. The University of Bradford

19. The University of Bristol

20. The University of Cambridge

21. The University of Edinburgh

22. The University of Exeter

23. The University of Essex

24. The University of Glasgow

25. The University of Lancaster

26. The University of Leicester

27. City University

28. Goldsmiths College

29. Queen Mary University of London

30. Royal Holloway

31. The University of Reading

32. The University of Southampton

33. The University of St Andrews

34. Courtauld Institute of Art

35. The University of Strathclyde

36. The University of Wales

37. The University of Warwick

38. The University of York

39. The University of Liverpool

40. The University of Sussex

41. The University of Aberdeen

42. The University of Ulster

43. Queen’s University Belfast

44. Birkbeck College, University of London

45. SOAS, University of London

46. The University of Oxford

47. The University of East Anglia

Pay and conditions dispute only (22):

1. Bishop Grosseteste University

2. Bournemouth University

3. Edge Hill University

4. Glasgow Caledonian University

5. Glasgow School of Art

6. Liverpool Hope University

7. Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts

8. Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

9. St Mary’s University College, Belfast

10. Roehampton University

11. Sheffield Hallam University

12. The University of Brighton

13. The University of Kent

14. Bath Spa University

15. Royal College of Art

16. University of Huddersfield

17. University of Winchester

18. University of East London

19. Leeds Trinity University

20. UAL London College of Arts

21. De Montfort University

22. University of Greenwich

USS pensions dispute only (5):

1. Scottish Association of Marine Science

2. Institute for Development Studies

3. Keele University

4. King’s College London

5. Imperial College London

Wessex Scene have contacted the UCU Southampton President and the University of Southampton for comment.