6th February is Time to Talk Day

Health and Wellbeing are hosting an event from 12-2pm on the 6th February. It will be held at the Occupational Health bungalow – 31 University Road, Highfield Campus.

They will be offering tea, biscuits, and the opportunity for a chat, as well as inviting

Dr Nick Maguire (Associate Professor in Psychology) who will be offering advice on how to speak to someone in mental health distress. If you are interested in attending, you can sign up via their eventbrite link

Time to Talk Day is an initiative started by Time to Change, a social movement that’s led by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness. Their aim is to make conversations about mental health easier, while also trying to improve attitudes and behaviour towards these subjects.