SUSU CEO Scott McCarthy to Step Down

After spending five years in his role, SUSU CEO Scott McCarthy has announced his decision to step down. He will officially leave his position on 28th February 2020 after making the decision to pursue a new opportunity working with a sports management start-up company.

Reflecting on his time working with SUSU, Scott states,

‘It has been an honour and a privilege to work at SUSU for the past five years. The Students’ Union sector is unlike any other and I was wholly impressed by the thousands of energetic young people who make this Union work every year, at every turn.

There is massive energy, creativity and commitment in everything SUSU delivers and the future is very bright. This new opportunity is a very exciting chance for me to get back to my sporting roots.

The Students’ Union will identify a great new CEO and I look forward to seeing SUSU being recognised as one of the best unions in the UK in the coming years.‘

Union President Emily Harrison adds,

‘We are sad to be saying goodbye to Scott after five years at SUSU. He has been an constant optimistic face who is endlessly passionate about bringing as many people into our world as possible and he will be sorely missed. However, we wish him the best of luck with his new role and look forward to this exciting new chapter as we begin planning our strategy for the next few years.‘

Wessex Scene wishes Scott all the best with his future endeavours.