Southampton Marks LGBT History Month

To celebrate LGBT+ History Month, there will be a range of events taking place across the University of Southampton’s campuses throughout February.

Exhibitions

An exhibition of LGBT+ history will be set up in the entrance to Building 42 on Highfield Campus for the whole month. Meanwhile, at Winchester School of Art (WSA) from the 13th to the 29th of February, there will be a Queering Connections Library Exhibition.

Pride

SUSU will be hosting its own Pride march on the 25th from 15:00 which will begin outside Building 42. This will be followed by a Pride Party at Stags from 18:00 where there will be live music.

Clothes-swap

If you would like to refresh your wardrobe, come along to the clothes-swap at the entrance to Building 42 on the 20th from 11:00 until 15:00.

Films

Union Films will be screening Pride on the 6th of February at 19:00. There is always a black issue dear will be screened at the West Side Lecture Theatre at WSA on the 13th of February at 16:00. Victim will be screened at B65/LTC on Avenue Campus on the 19th from 16:00. Union Films will also be screening Moonlight on the 27th from 19:00.

Illustration competition

Are you an LGBTQ+ illustrator? Wessex Scene is running a competition to create a cover photo inspired by the theme of pride. The winner’s and runner-up’s entries will be publicised and prizes include coupons for the Art House cafe and October Books. The deadline for submissions to be emailed to image@wessexscene.co.uk is the 14th of February at 23:59.

Charity events

A quarter of young homeless people in the UK are believed to be LGBTQ+. A sleepout on Highfield’s Redbrick on the 20th from 20:00-08:00 will be raising money for this cause. Southampton RAG and SUSU LGBT+ society will be hosting a Glitter Party on the 12th from 19:00 at the Bridge.

This year’s Stonewall lecture ‘Writing Anne Lister – the Real ‘Gentleman Jack’ will be delivered by Dr Jill Liddington (Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Leeds) on the 20th from 18:00 at B65/LTC on Avenue Campus.

Discussion

LGBT+ Officer Kenny Field will be hosting a Queer People of Colour discussion group on the 14th from 18:00 until 19:00 at 58/1003. He will also be hosting a Pride Month Discussion Group, on the 28th from, 12:00 – 14:00 in Meeting Room 2 (B42). Additionally, there will be a session advising University societies on how to be LGBTQ+ inclusive on the 17th from 18:00. Also, Dr Gary Needham will be running a Film Studies Research Seminar ‘Cruising (1980) and Windows (1980) at 40: Hollywood, History, and Homophobia‘ on the 18th from 16:00 – 18:00 at B65/LTC on Avenue Campus.