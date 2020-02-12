Varsity Returns to Southampton

The twelfth annual instalment of Varsity will return to Southampton’s Wide Lane on Sunday 15th March, with tickets now on sale.

Team Southampton will be hoping to retain the crown won in last year’s competition, which was held at various locations at the University of Portsmouth.

New post: Varsity 2020 – Tickets On Sale! Varsity is coming home for 202 https://t.co/evgLn4DKnJ — SUSU (@Union_Soton) January 30, 2020

Last year’s competition saw Southampton beat #TeamPompey 178 to 146.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at SUSU’s box office for £12, a price which includes entry to Varsity, the 2020 event t-shirt, and entry to the after-party.

Varsity will be held at Wide Lane sports ground in Eastleigh, owned by the University of Southampton. From the University’s Highfield Campus, buses run to Wide Lane on the U1A and U1E routes.