New Opening Hours for The Bridge

The a la carte restaurant on Highfield campus, The Bridge, has changed its opening hours on Saturdays.

Since the start of February, the opening hours for The Bridge have changed. It is now closing at 5pm on Saturdays rather than at 11pm. It is continuing to open at 11.30am.

SUSU have said this is in order to ‘provide a consistent set of operating hours.’ It has also been done in order for different groups within the university to book out the space for functions.

The Bridge, located inside Building 42, will keep the same opening hours for the rest of the week. It is opening 8.30am-11.00pm Monday to Friday, and 11.30am-10.00pm on Sundays.

If any clubs or societies wish to book out The Bridge for their event, email events@susu.org for information.