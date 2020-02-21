Preview: Catwalk 4 Consent

TW: The following article contains mention of sexual assault.

Tonight, Southampton University’s Feminist Society (FemSoc) is holding their ‘annual unconventional fashion show’ , which is centred around students’ anonymised stories of sexual assault.

During this event, volunteer models replicate what the victims were wearing at the time of their assault to get across a fundamental message: clothing does not equal consent.

The event is done in aid of Southampton charity Yellow Door, who provide a range of supportive, preventative and therapeutic resources to help those who have experienced domestic or sexual abuse.

This week, FemSoc committee members and student volunteers have taken to the Redbrick and Concourse to drum up donations to the event, but there is still time to donate later this afternoon or as you enter the event (admission is free).

You can also donate via the event’s GoFundMe page, which you can find here.

The event will be held in The Cube, which you can find in the SUSU Building, Building 42 on Highfield Campus.

Doors open at 7pm, with the event starting at 7:30pm.