SUSU’s Safety Bus Scraps All Fees

As of Thursday, 13th February, the Safety Bus at the University of Southampton is free of charge for students attending a SUSU event.

The service’s operating hours will continue to be Thursdays (popular for students attending karaoke night at the Stag’s), Fridays, and Saturdays, between 10pm and 2am. The pickup area remains Highfield Campus’ Redbrick area.

During these hours, the Safety Bus will run every thirty minutes and take you to your place of residence completely free.

The Safety Bus also operates as free transportation on a first come, first served basis for students travelling between Highfield Campus and Winchester School of Art at weekends. The hours for this service can be found here.