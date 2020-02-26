Jubilee Sports Centre to be Cashless from March

Beginning March 2nd, Jubilee Sports Centre, located on Highfield Campus, will only be accepting payments via cashless systems.

The change has been implemented in the hopes of speeding up queuing times and being generally more convenient for users. Jubilee will only be accepting cashless payments, meaning you can pay via credit or debit card, AMEX, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

Jubilee will now be operating in a similar way to that of Mayflower Gym and Wide Lane Sports Ground, which are both cashless sports facilities.

If there are any further queries, it is suggested via the website to contact sportandwellbeing@southampton.ac.uk who can assist with this issues.