Union President Candidate Siobhan La Roche-Seeley Withdraws From Race

RAG (Raise and Give Society) President Siobhan La Roche-Seeley has announced today that she has withdrawn from her candidacy as Union President in the 2020 Spring Elections.

In a post (embedded below) on her campaign Facebook page, she explains that the role and campainging is ‘just not the right thing for me at this time’.

Hello! You've all probably noticed I've been fairly quiet on the campaign front. With voting opening tomorrow, I thought… Posted by Vote Siobhan La Roche SUSU President on Tuesday, 3 March 2020

Siobhan tells Wessex Scene that she wishes ‘good luck to everyone running in the elections. I really wish them all the best’.

Siobhan’s withdrawal from the Spring Elections means that there are just three candidates remaining for the role of Union President: Kendall Field-Pellow, Olivia Reed and Jacob Smith. There will also be the option for students to vote to Re-Open Nominations.

If you previously voted for Siobhan in our Exit Poll, you can re-cast your vote here.

Voting opens at Wednesday 4th March, 9am and closes Friday 6th March, 6pm. You can vote at on-campus polling stations or online at the SUSU website.

The results will be announced the evening of Friday 6th March during Elections Night Live at The Bridge. If you aren’t there in person, be sure to follow Wessex Scene’s live coverage!

Also, stay tuned to see our interviews with Sabbatical Officer candidates in the coming days. The Union President interviews will be released on Thursday.

To see all the candidates (including those running for Union President) and their manifestos, click here.