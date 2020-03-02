SUSU Spring Elections Exit Poll

Wessex Scene have opened their annual exit poll to see what students are thinking about the latest cohort of Sabbatical Officer candidates…

Voting opens at Wednesday 4th March, 9am and closes Friday 6th March, 6pm. You can vote at on-campus polling stations or online at the SUSU website.

The results will be announced the evening of Friday 6th March during Elections Night Live at The Bridge. If you aren’t there in person, be sure to follow Wessex Scene’s live coverage!

Also, stay tuned to see our interviews with Sabbatical Officer candidates in the coming days.

To see all the candidates and their manifestos, click here.