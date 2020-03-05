SUSU Spring Election Nominations to Reopen for Unfilled Roles

Following the nomination period for the SUSU Spring Elections 2020, a number of positions were left unfilled. SUSU are reopening nominations for these positions in the coming weeks.
Nominations are opening at 9am on Monday 9th March and closing at 1pm on Friday 13th March. The voting process is due to follow.
The positions that are left to be filled are:
Sabbatical Officer role
VP Education and Democracy
To find out more about the VP Education and Democracy role, read here.
Faculty Officer roles
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer
Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer
Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer
These roles are voluntary and applicants must be a student during the 2020/2021 academic year. To find out more about the individual roles, read here.
