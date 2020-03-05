SUSU Trials Cashless Box Office

The University of Southampton Students’ Union (SUSU) is trialling a cashless Box Office throughout the month of March, meaning students will be unable to purchase society memberships and event tickets with physical cash.

The news comes just one week after Wessex Scene reported that the Jubilee Sports Centre is trialling a similar cashless system.

Students using the Box Office services, located in the main reception area of Building 42 on Highfield Campus, will now only be able to use card, whether contactless or through chip-and-pin.

The SUSU blog entry regarding the move, published on 2nd March, gives no reason for the trial, but coincides with reports that the Chancellor of the Exchequer is being lobbied to offer guarantees to protect the supply of physical money in the upcoming Budget. This comes amid fears that millions of vulnerable British people who rely on cash to make everyday payments could be left behind, according to Sarah John, the Bank of England’s chief cashier.

Those with feedback on the trial are encouraged to contact staff at the Box Office, or any Sabbatical Officers, via hello@susu.org or president@susu.org.