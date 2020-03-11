Southampton Bank ‘Closed’ by Greenpeace Activists

The Above Bar street branch of Barclays bank has been shut down by activists protesting climate change.

As part of a national protest against climate change, Greenpeace activists disabled the doors of the bank to prevent staff from entering on the morning of 2nd March. Greenpeace have also taken similar measures at 95 different places across the U.K.

Exhibitions displaying pictures of climate disasters throughout the last 4 years alongside slogans such as ‘Stop Funding Fossil Fuels’ and ‘Stop Funding the Climate Emergency’ have appeared at major branches of Barclays in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Belfast, and Manchester.

Greenpeace UK climate finance campaigner, Morten Thaysen, stated: ‘We’ve shut down branches across the country to shine a spotlight on Barclays’ role in bankrolling this [climate]emergency.’

A Barclays spokesperson responded: