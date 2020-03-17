SUSU Asks All Club & Society Activity to be Postponed

In light of the latest national measures put in place to fight coronavirus – which include social distancing, working from home and avoiding unnecessary contact and travel – SUSU have requested that all club and society activity be ‘postponed with immediate effect’.

This includes postponement and/or cancellation of all tours, trips, competitions, training, meetings, social gatherings and use of club and society-owned equipment.

In light of this, SUSU have cancelled a series of club and society-related bookings, including ‘block bookings’ and the booking of Union spaces; all SUSU minibus bookings and any ‘block bookings’ of Sports & Wellbeing spaces.

The original deadline for AGMs has also been extended.

Any queries can be directed to activities@susu.org.