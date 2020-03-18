Series of University of Southampton Libraries Are Closing

Library and Learning Commons at Avenue Campus, WSA Library and NOCS Library are all set to close.

The closures comes as a result of the escalating coronavirus situation and subsequent government guidelines.

The Library and Learning Commons at Avenue Campus have closed effective immediately.

In an email issued by The Client Services Team, it is announced that the resource rooms (2151, 2153, 2155, 2159) are also included in the closure as well as the Help and Information Desk because there is to be no library staff at Avenue Campus. The wider study areas at Avenue Campus ‘will remain open as long as the building is open‘.

Hartley Library is still open, ‘but this might change’.

The National Oceanographic Library is open from today until Friday 20th March 9am-5pm. It will remain closed until further notice after Friday.

The WSA Library closes today, Wednesday 18th March, from 5pm until further notice.

The Health Service Library will open 9am-5pm from today.

Students are urged to check the library website to keep up to date on library opening hours before they arrive on site.