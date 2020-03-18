NHS Request People to Only Make Essential Trips to Hospital Amid Coronavirus Fears

Following the current coronavirus fears, University Southampton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have requested people only go to hospital if it is essential.

In order to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Trust have requested people to stay away from a number of hospitals in the area if you fear you have the virus. The hospitals in question are Southampton General Hospital, Princess Anne Hospital, Southampton Children’s Hospital, the Royal South Hants Hospital, and the New Forest Birthday Centre in Ashurst.

The Trust have recently released a statement:

As the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to develop rapidly, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect all our patients and staff. As with any infection outbreak, we are asking the public to limit visiting in our hospitals to essential visits only. If you have a new consistent cough or high temperature (of 37.8 degrees centigrade or higher) then please do not visit our hospitals.

The request comes after it was reported that visitors have been found stealing the hospital’s reserve of alcohol gel.

If you are concerned about the coronavirus, you can see the NHS advice here, which suggests to self-isolate if you think you have any symptoms.