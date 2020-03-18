SUSU Close Buildings and Cancel Summer Events

SUSU have announced that, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, they will be closing both B40 and B42 and cancelling events for the summer term.

In a Facebook post, they said that B40 and B42 will be closing from 5pm on Friday 20th March. The Shop is to remain open for now.

All large summer events held by SUSU are also being cancelled. This includes: AU Ball, WSA Ball, Academic Awards, Society & Volunteering Awards and Grad Ball.

Refunds are being issued automatically to everyone who bought a Grad Ball and WSA Ball ticket, you don’t need to contact the union.

In their blog post SUSU said: ‘We are sorry for any disappointment caused but this is the most suitable course of action at this time.’

⚠ UPDATE ON CAMPUS ACTIVITY ⚠We have taken the decision to close B40 from today and B42 from 17:00 this Friday. The… Posted by University of Southampton Students' Union on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

These announcements follow the recent advice that all SUSU affiliated club and society activity should stop with immediate effect. These measures include: