University to Operate in a ‘Significantly Reduced’ Mode from Monday

In today’s daily cornavirus email briefing, which updates staff and students on the action taken by the University, it was announced that the University would soon be operating ‘in a significantly reduced mode’.

These reduced operations will begin provisionally on Monday 23rd March, and will last initially until Sunday 19th April. The University described this reduced operational style as being ‘on a level higher than for the Christmas closure, but lower than for the usual Easter break.’

They say that the ‘substantial majority’ of their staff are now working from home, although business critical and operational staff will continue to work on site with suitable social distancing measures in place.

The University have also announced that any UniWorkforce casual workers due to work up to 19th April will be paid as normal – they just need to fill in the timesheet as normal.

This latest set of restrictions come after yesterday’s announcement that the rest of teaching this academic year will be delivered remotely online.