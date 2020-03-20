Cycle Path to be Extended Through Southampton Common

The current cycle route runs along The Avenue, with plans to extend through the Common.

Southampton City Council are part of a £1.28 billion nationwide project aiming to improve the public transport links throughout cities. Part of this project includes extending the cycle route that currently runs down The Avenue, with the extension covering Northlands Road and Burgess Road.

There is also plans to widen a number of the current cycle paths, as well as building segregated cycle lanes in order to encourage greener travel. Lovers Walk, which links Highfield and Avenue Campus, is one of the paths that is set to be enlarged.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place and Transport, Cllr Jacqui Rayment, explains in depth the plans for the city:

The next proposed stage would consist primarily of on-road segregated cycle lanes. Shared use paths would also feature at key sections where two lanes of traffic queuing need to be retained for reliability of journey times. The proposed developments represent the next step in creating a direct and safe cycle facility along this key route connecting the city centre to the University of Southampton Campus and Chandler’s Ford, whilst improving the experience of people using the Common. Once complete, The Avenue cycle scheme will form an important contribution to our Local Transport Plan and Green City vision for a cleaner, greener, healthier and more sustainable city.

To find out more, you can see the council’s plans here.